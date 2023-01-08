“Workers are tired — get your act together,” Cosatu warns ANC

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has read the ANC the riot act, saying workers are growing impatient and is putting the organisation on notice until it gets its act together.
“Workers were very clear in 2021 in the local elections. They have put the entire movement on notice. Workers are saying to the ANC: dismantle the factions, remove incompetent deployees, unite the ANC and rebuild its structures,” said Losi.
She was delivering a message of support during the party’s 111th birthday celebration where president Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the party’s January 8 statement.
The celebration is taking place at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung in the Free State.
Losi said: “While we welcome our achievements, we cannot afford to be complacent or arrogant as workers, to survive the many crises crippling our nation.
“The ANC’s 55th national conference, as well as the SACP and Cosatu congresses have been concluded. Our mandate of members, workers and the public is very clear.
“Workers are tired of the factionalism and corruption that is dividing the movement and that many leaders are guilty of.
“President, we are deeply worried that while workers support the step-aside resolution, it appears we are backtracking on this. We cannot compromise on matters of principle and the rule of law.”
Workers want a sane, credible and clean ANC
Losi said those who have been charged and convicted for criminal offences must step aside.
“We cannot have leaders with criminal convictions and expect society to respect collective bargaining and honour their wage agreement.”
She added that workers want a sane, credible and clean ANC.
“We need a united alliance if we are to turn the nation around. We are facing our greatest challenge since 1994 and the heart of addressing this is fixing the state.”
She said the inability of countless municipalities to provide basic services is causing many companies to close and further impoverishing communities.
“Workers are angry that when they blow the whistle in Vhembe, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and here in Mangaung, they are assassinated and no-one is brought to justice.”
Workers were also tired of politicians promising to end load-shedding.
“We need action and results,” said Losi.
