ANC staffers called out for failing to pitch for duty

16 January 2023 - 17:49
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ANC staff members have been called out for failing to report for duty daily as per their employment contracts.

In an internal letter seen by TimesLIVE, the governing party notes the poor attendance has come to their attention and staff have to report to the office from Monday and sign the attendance register.

“The letter to all ANC staff of December 9 referred, in which we indicated the closing of offices and all staff are required to report physically when offices opened on January 10.

“We have since given an exemption to staff who worked on the January 8 [celebrations] and January 5 conference to take off last week,” the letter issued by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter read.

Seemingly, staffers have not stuck to the timelines, resulting in the warning to return to work as expected.

“Failure to sign the attendance register will be assumed that you have found other employment or as desertion, in line with the ANC personnel policy manual disciplinary code and procedures.” 

The ANC was organising a meeting with staff and the new national leadership, led by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, on the annual programme and expectations from staff.

This year has been declared the “Year of Decisive Action to Advance the People's Interests and Renew our Movement”, emphasising that managers and co-ordinators at all levels were expected to lead by example. 

“There are critical tasks set out related to the theme and ANC offices and staff have a critical role to play in relation to the renewal of the movement,” the letter read.

