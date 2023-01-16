Politics

ANC Youth League says it will 'meet DA' at Luthuli House march

16 January 2023 - 12:11
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
ANC Youth League members. The league has warned the DA against marching to the ANC's headquarters on January 25. File photo.
ANC Youth League members. The league has warned the DA against marching to the ANC's headquarters on January 25. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has warned the DA against marching to Luthuli House over load-shedding.

The league accused the official opposition of “using the unfortunate national crisis” to attempt to score cheap political points through “senseless theatrics” of announcing a march to the party headquarters.

“We condemn the foolish conduct with the contempt it deserves.”

The DA announced on Friday it was planning a march to the ANC headquarters in central Johannesburg on January 25 to voice outrage at the “ANC-engineered electricity crisis”.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the protest would specifically target Luthuli House because it was “the scene of the crime that the ANC continues to perpetrate against the people of South Africa” through permanent stage 6 load-shedding and the latest 18.65% electricity tariff increase.

The ANCYL's warning to the DA is that “should they continue with their planned march, they will find them there [at Luthuli House] ... and we will peacefully lead them to Eskom, where we must all get answers and solutions to end load-shedding”.

DA to take load-shedding outrage to Luthuli House

The DA will hold a protest march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House on January 25 to voice outrage at the "ANC-engineered electricity crisis".
Politics
2 days ago

The ANCYL national task team proposed a litany of solutions for the energy crisis, including a call to President Cyril Ramaphosa to dismiss public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for failing to provide leadership in the country's public enterprises, particularly Eskom.

The league said it was important for law enforcement agencies to unearth sabotage by corrupt contractors at power stations, which exacerbated load-shedding, and to conduct an overall review of contracts at the power utility, especially “evergreen” contracts in relation to coal and diesel.

In addition, the league said it will march to Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to call for an end to load-shedding and capping the increase in the cost of electricity.

LISTEN | Eskom unburdening its debt to citizens: experts

This comes amid ongoing stage 6 load-shedding, and after Eskom was granted increases of 18.65% and 12.74% for the next two financial years by Nersa.

“These affect young people at all levels, especially those who are poor and unemployed. We will not rest until the cost of electricity is reduced and until load-shedding is a thing of the past,” the ANCYL said. 

The task team threatened to render Nersa ungovernable until the electricity prices are reduced. “How dare Nersa increase the price of electricity when the cost of living is exponentially growing and the poor are becoming poorer?

“We will lobby the ANC through its deployees to put forward a motion in parliament for the amendment of the Nersa Act to ensure that the minister responsible can review its decisions for the interest of the public.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe

With the country plunged into stage 6 load-shedding and electricity tariff hikes on the cards, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe ...
News
7 hours ago

Salga, IFP, Mpho Phalatse join chorus condemning Eskom price hike

Voices condemning the Eskom tariff hike are growing as South Africans are subjected to ever-increasing rolling blackouts.
News
1 day ago

Eskom pushing SA to breaking point with tariff hikes, worsening power cuts

Eskom is pushing hard-pressed citizens to breaking point with worsening load-shedding and tariff hikes.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. ‘They’ll never direct such energy on Zweli’: Malema condemns attack on Limpopo ... Politics
  3. Carl Niehaus announces five new members of the RET movement Politics
  4. Ditsobotla mayor withdraws resignation after ANC & PA 'find each other' Politics
  5. DA to take load-shedding outrage to Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...