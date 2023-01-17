Politics

DA to challenge energy price hike in court

17 January 2023 - 13:59
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party not only rejects the electricity tariff increase but the government's 'lack of response'.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party not only rejects the electricity tariff increase but the government's 'lack of response'.
Image: Supplied

The DA has instructed its lawyers to approach the high court for an interdict to stop the implementation of the recently announced electricity tariff increase.

This comes after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) announced a decision to grant Eskom tariff increases of 18.65% for the 2023/24 financial year and 12.74% for the 2024/25 financial year.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the DA not only rejected the increase but the government's “poor or rather lack of response to the biggest crisis faced in the history of democracy”.

“South Africans, who have had to spend a third of 2022 in darkness and are burdened with indefinite stage 6 load-shedding, are now expected to pay for the looting and mismanagement of Eskom through exorbitant tariff increases,” he said.

Steenhuisen said electricity tariffs had already increased by more than 650% since the crisis began in 2007, which is quadruple the inflation rate over the same period.

DA calls ANCYL 'clowns' in spat over load-shedding march

The DA plans to go ahead with its electricity crisis march to the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, despite the ANC Youth League’s warning against ...
Politics
2 hours ago

He said the party seeks to have the courts declare the government's response to the ongoing energy crisis is inconsistent with the constitution and bill of rights and therefore invalid and to have the decisions set aside.

“We want government’s response to the crisis declared as having failed to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of citizens, thereby limiting the right to human dignity, the right to life, the right to an environment that is not harmful to health and wellbeing, the right of access to healthcare services, the right to access sufficient water, the right to basic education, and the right to access courts.”

He said it was the DA's sworn duty as official opposition to hold the government to account and to ensure they act in the interests of the people of South Africa, even if it meant taking them to court to force their hand.

“It has become clear that government will not act in the interests of the citizens of this country, including protecting them from blackouts and unaffordable electricity tariffs, unless compelled by a court of law to do so.”

The party will ask that the court direct the government to file, within 30 days, a comprehensive plan to manage the crisis, he added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Government and Eskom face legal action over rolling blackouts

Seven law firms have jointly written to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter claiming the state was in breach of ...
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC Youth League says it will 'meet DA' at Luthuli House march

The ANC Youth League has warned the DA against marching to Luthuli House over load-shedding.
Politics
1 day ago

Load-shedding reduced to stage 4 during the day and stage 5 at night

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm daily from Tuesday morning, with stage 5 being implemented from 4pm to 5am.
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. ‘They’ll never direct such energy on Zweli’: Malema condemns attack on Limpopo ... Politics
  3. Ugu mayor and municipal manager die two days apart Politics
  4. Malema: ‘Everything has collapsed under Ramaphosa and we look like a helpless ... Politics
  5. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics

Latest Videos

We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle