ANC will not tolerate ill-discipline & anarchy, says David Mahlobo after registration for FS conference resumes

“ANC members in the Free State love the organisation and majority of the time are disciplined and organised but the organisation over a period of time has seen issues of ill-discipline where meetings of the organisation get disrupted and people act physically and in certain provinces people get killed,” Mahlobo said
The Free State was no exception.
“It is one of the provinces which has been designated as a high risk on the basis that there are certain instances in the past where meetings were disrupted. Our message as the NEC elected in the 55th national conference is that we will not tolerate any ill-discipline, irrespective of your standing.”
ANC leaders, he said, were committed to the renewal agenda and aware that not everything “is hunky dory and that there are tensions” in the province.
Explaining what had happened earlier, Mahlobo said certain ANC members belonging to a particular region had convened outside the registration centre.
The agreement was that registration would start with the Gariep region which did not have many delegates followed by the Thabo Mofutsanyana region.
“We indicated that not all delegates from Thabo Mofutsanyana would be able to get registered because some of the matters were being resolved and so we left some members of the NEC with the registration process and left.
“We learnt afterwards that there was a disruption and on the basis of the disruption, we then took a decision to temporarily stop the registration. After that we then had an opportunity to convene as the conference preparatory committee and the leadership in the province led by Mxolisi Dukwana as the convener and other members of the NEC and IPC.
“We did a reflection of the situation and we could see that it was in our best interest that based on security grounds we should be able to withdraw our team. After deliberations and consultations we have taken a decision that registration is going to be resumed very shortly and we are going to ensure that those people who are real delegates are the ones that go in there.”
The ANC will not be intimidated by those hell-bent on ensuring the ninth ANC Free State elective provincial conference does not take place.
This was the stern warning on Friday from national executive committee (NEC) member David Mahlobo who has been tasked with ensuring the province elects leaders at the weekend.
“There are certain individuals who are hell-bent that conference does not sit and it gets disrupted and those are the only elements trying to find fault in the process.”
Those attempts have been noted, he said, adding: “The ANC cannot be intimidated. We are a governing party and our processes are going to proceed. But at the same time no member of the ANC or any of our guests that we have invited must be subjected to any possibility of harm or injury.”
Mahlobo was updating the media after the conference, which was expected to get under way at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Mangaung, was delayed after the registration process was disrupted on Friday morning.
A decision was later taken that the registration resume.
Mahlobo said at the heart of the matter was an allegation that some of the people had been removed as delegates.
Security and law enforcement agencies were attending to that, he said.
On certain branches which raised disputes, Mahlobo said the party had communicated it was aware of certain actions that were “unbecoming, bordering on ill-discipline, and some individuals behaving as rogue elements within our own ranks”.
Mahlobo said the party would not shut the door on people wanting to challenge issues and that chair of the national disputes resolution committee Mdu Manana was attending to the grievances.
The ANC would do everything humanly possible to ensure that matters were dealt with internally so that members did not resort to the courts to resolve issues.
He apologised for the delay in starting the conference saying the party needed to deal with the teething issues so that the credibility of the conference was not questioned.
“There are matters that were raised with us that were affecting 59 branches spread across the province. Our team of the NEC working with the IPC and regions went through the matters with a fine tooth comb and we found that one branch has two different delegations and we have to ascertain which ones are the legitimate ones and that process has been concluded and a determination has been made.”
