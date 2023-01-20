Politics

LISTEN | I have not stolen a cent from government: Ace Magashule

Ex-ANC secretary-general says NPA wasting time on 'politically motivated' case

20 January 2023 - 13:38 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared briefly in the Free State High Court on Friday on charges related to a R225m asbestos tender, before the case was postponed again.

He says he hopes his case will be resolved speedily.

Listen:

The charges stem from his tenure as Free State premier. The case has been marred by postponements, with Magashule saying the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is “wasting time” and he has not stolen a cent from the government.

He alleges the case was orchestrated to prevent him from contesting ANC positions at the party's elective conference in December.

The latest postponement was until May 5 to allow the Supreme Court of Appeal to decide on a petition brought by Magashule and others. He is challenging the legality of the charges.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Much-anticipated ANC Free State elective conference set to get under way

It’s all systems go as the ANC in the Free State prepares to hold its much-anticipated ninth provincial elective conference in Mangaung on Friday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Niehaus 'eyeing' Zuma, Magashule and Sisulu to join his RET movement

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus says he is in talks with former president Jacob Zuma, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and tourism ...
Politics
7 hours ago

WATCH | Magashule predicts 2023 will be challenging because of ‘ridiculous’ electricity price increase

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on citizens to brace for a difficult 2023, saying the country is going through a challenging ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa slams Magashule for ‘capturing’ ANC branches in Free State

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at the former Free State strongman Ace Magashule for allegedly having previously “captured” party ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. Cabinet reshuffle: David Makhura and Paul Mashatile tipped, but will DD Mabuza ... Politics
  3. Pule Mabe clears the air on ANC's stance on national shutdown amid ongoing ... Politics
  4. 'You've been fixing load-shedding and failing': McKenzie calls on Ramaphosa to ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is ... Politics

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials