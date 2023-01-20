Politics

'The secrecy is bizarre': Phumzile van Damme calls for transparency regarding DA Twitter account

20 January 2023 - 12:00
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says the matter 'leaves room for speculation of nefarious intent'.
Image: Esa Alexander

Days after the DA's Twitter account vanished with no explanation, former party MP Phumzile van Damme said the public deserves to know why it was removed. 

The official opposition's account has now been non-existent for almost a week. It is not clear whether it has been deleted or removed.

“What happened to the DA’s Twitter account? Surely the public deserves to know why an account responsible [for] communicating on its behalf on one of the biggest social media platforms was removed. After deletion, an account remains active for 30 days for reactivation. What gives?” asked Van Damme.

“Was it a suspension? Why? Was it a deletion? Why?” she asked. “Transparency is important for political parties' [regarding the use of] social media platforms. The secrecy is bizarre and leaves room for speculation of nefarious intent.”

Speaking to media publications, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party was working on restoring the account.

Many users weighed in, saying “there is no such thing as technical issues”.

