ANC KZN threatens legal action if Eskom tariff hike is upheld
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is encouraging provincial municipalities to challenge Eskom's 18.65% electricity tariff hike through the courts.
That is if the power utility fails to heed President Cyril Ramaphosa's call not to implement the power tariff increase granted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa earlier this month.
Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo on Tuesday lauded Ramaphosa’s intervention and pledged the ANC’s support.
“[We] support the ANC president’s call for Eskom to halt the implementation of the 18.65% tariff increase in April, failure of which, we call upon ANC-led municipalities together with members of the society to take this matter to the courts,” said Mtolo.
LISTEN | We’re working on it: Ramaphosa on load-shedding
The provincial executive committee (PEC), according to Mtolo, also rejects a further 12.74% for the next year based on the following factors:
Ramaphosa spent the day with the PEC on Monday in a “frank and robust” discussion.
Some of the discussions focused on long-lasting solutions to the challenges of load-shedding, the collapse of water infrastructure and high rate of unemployment.
Stage 3, 2, 1 and then 4 on Monday
