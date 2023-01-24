Politics

IN PICS | Family, friends remember anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala

24 January 2023 - 15:26 By TIMESLIVE
A choir performs a musical tribute at the Johannesburg City Hall during the memorial service for struggle stalwart Dr Frene Ginwala, who passed away at the age of 90 in her Cape Town home.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Family, friends and politicians gathered at the Johannesburg City Hall to remember the late anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala at an official memorial service on Tuesday.

Ginwala, a former activist, politician and journalist, was best known as the first speaker of the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004.

President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a lighthearted moment with former president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a tribute at the memorial service for struggle stalwart Dr Frene Ginwala.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the ANC Women’s League sing struggle songs at the memorial service.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Human rights activist Pregs Govender becomes emotional after delivering a tribute.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete delivers an address at the memorial service for Dr Frene Ginwala.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula delivers an address.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Former minister of transport Mac Maharaj delivers a tribute at the memorial service.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

