WATCH LIVE | Eskom board meets parliament’s standing committee on public accounts

24 January 2023 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE

As the country faces prolonged power cuts that could last for the next two years or more, the Eskom board is meeting parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Scopa will share its recommendations with the power utility after its oversight visits last year and in 2019. 

Lesufi wants to write off Soweto's unpaid R5bn Eskom bill

Should Soweto's R5bn Eskom bill be written off?
51 minutes ago

Less load-shedding expected during winter, says Eskom

With Eskom predicting permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding for the next two years, South Africans will breathe a sigh of relief during winter.
22 hours ago

Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters amid ongoing load-shedding

With stage 2 and 3 load-shedding predicted to become a permanent fixture for the next two years, former public protector Thuli Madonsela has ...
1 day ago

LISTEN | We’re working on it: Ramaphosa on load-shedding

Plans include buying power from other countries and bringing back people with expertise who left Eskom.
18 hours ago
