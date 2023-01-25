Scores of people joined the DA march to the ANC headquarters in central Johannesburg, Luthuli House, on Wednesday.
The ANC Youth League said it would “protect” the party's headquarters against the marchers.
TimesLIVE photographers and reporters captured the pictures below:
IN PICS | DA load-shedding march heads to Luthuli House as ANCYL defends headquarters
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
