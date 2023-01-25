Politics

LIVE UPDATES | ANCYL vows to defend Luthuli House as DA takes load-shedding protest to party headquarters

25 January 2023 - 08:44 By TIMESLIVE
DA members are arriving at Mary Fitzgerald Square in downtown Johannesburg to march to the ANC's Luthuli House over the country's electricity crisis.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

January 25 2023 - 09:03

DA responds to the ANCYL's stance to 'defend' Luthuli House  

January 25 2023 - 08:55

ANCYL explains why it is protecting the party's headquarters 

The ANCYL is adamant they will defend Luthuli House when the DA marches to the ruling party headquarters to protest about the energy crisis.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa

January 25 2023 - 08:33

DA marches to ANC headquarters over load-shedding 

The DA is expected to march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The official opposition party’s Power To The People march is directed at the ANC headquarters as they believe the ruling party’s corruption and policy of cadre deployment is directly responsible for the energy crisis in which the country finds itself.

The ANC Youth League is adamant it will defend Luthuli House. They said should the DA dare approach the  party’s headquarters, they will redirect the DA to where they should relay their frustrations, which is Eskom’s head office in Sandton.

This is a developing story.

-Sisanda Mbolekwa

