January 25 2023 - 08:33
DA marches to ANC headquarters over load-shedding
The DA is expected to march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The official opposition party’s Power To The People march is directed at the ANC headquarters as they believe the ruling party’s corruption and policy of cadre deployment is directly responsible for the energy crisis in which the country finds itself.
The ANC Youth League is adamant it will defend Luthuli House. They said should the DA dare approach the party’s headquarters, they will redirect the DA to where they should relay their frustrations, which is Eskom’s head office in Sandton.
This is a developing story.
-Sisanda Mbolekwa
LIVE UPDATES | ANCYL vows to defend Luthuli House as DA takes load-shedding protest to party headquarters
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
January 25 2023 - 09:03
DA responds to the ANCYL's stance to 'defend' Luthuli House
January 25 2023 - 08:55
ANCYL explains why it is protecting the party's headquarters
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
