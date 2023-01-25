Politics

'My business depends on electricity,' says marcher before DA power protest

25 January 2023 - 10:17

Scores of people dressed in blue trickled into Johannesburg's Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday morning ahead of the DA's “power to the people” march.

Police and marshals have been deployed to ensure the event is peaceful. This after the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) said it would “protect” ANC headquarters Luthuli House against the marchers.

Merchandise on sale before the DA march to ANC headquarters in Johannesburg.
Merchandise on sale before the DA march to ANC headquarters in Johannesburg.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana/TimesLIVE

By 9.30am, buses were still offloading people gathering to picket against load-shedding.

But the march was also an opportunity to make money.

Members were seen searching their pockets to buy DA caps (R150) and T-shirts (R400). Sleeveless jackets sold for R600.

Randburg resident and owner of a mobile dog-grooming company, Ailene Barlow, said she had lost money due to load-shedding.

“My business depends on electricity, so I've lost income because of that. I also have to spend money on other sources of power, like a large power bank, to run my business,” she said.

Orange Grove resident John Anderson, 71, said he has had to throw away food several times due to it going rotten.  

“You can't even work anymore because some of us work from home. We have to rely on City Power for electricity, but it's not there. Load-shedding to stop and the ANC must be removed from power,” he said.

The DA is expected to make its way to ANC headquarters at about 10.30am.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LIVE UPDATES | 'Why we're marching': Load-shedding cuts oxygen for sick husband

The DA is expected to march to the ANC's Luthuli House on Wednesday to protest about ongoing power cuts.
Politics
3 hours ago

Eskom is paying for the sins of past executives: De Ruyter

Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter has blamed previous government administrations and executives for the rolling blackouts, saying the power utility was ...
Politics
16 hours ago

ANC KZN threatens legal action if Eskom tariff hike is upheld

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is encouraging provincial municipalities to challenge Eskom's 18.65% electricity tariff hike through the courts.
Politics
23 hours ago

Power crisis untenable, Mr Price chair says

South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd. is rolling out backup power to all its stores, as the company’s chairman called the country’s current ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse faces another possible removal from office Politics
  3. Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State Politics
  4. Ntuli eyes Luthuli House, extends olive branch to Mbalula Politics
  5. 'Mbalula is not a boy!' Gwede Mantashe hits back at Ace Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials