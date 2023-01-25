By 9.30am, buses were still offloading people gathering to picket against load-shedding.
But the march was also an opportunity to make money.
Members were seen searching their pockets to buy DA caps (R150) and T-shirts (R400). Sleeveless jackets sold for R600.
Randburg resident and owner of a mobile dog-grooming company, Ailene Barlow, said she had lost money due to load-shedding.
“My business depends on electricity, so I've lost income because of that. I also have to spend money on other sources of power, like a large power bank, to run my business,” she said.
Orange Grove resident John Anderson, 71, said he has had to throw away food several times due to it going rotten.
“You can't even work anymore because some of us work from home. We have to rely on City Power for electricity, but it's not there. Load-shedding to stop and the ANC must be removed from power,” he said.
The DA is expected to make its way to ANC headquarters at about 10.30am.
'My business depends on electricity,' says marcher before DA power protest
Scores of people dressed in blue trickled into Johannesburg's Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday morning ahead of the DA's “power to the people” march.
Police and marshals have been deployed to ensure the event is peaceful. This after the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) said it would “protect” ANC headquarters Luthuli House against the marchers.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana/TimesLIVE
