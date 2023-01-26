Politics

Behind-the-scenes movements ahead of cabinet reshuffle

26 January 2023 - 15:21 By KGOTHATSO MADISA and ANDISIWE MAKINANA
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates his new deputy Paul Mashatile at the national conference at Nasrec in December.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Plans are afoot to bring ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile and former Joburg mayor Parks Tau to parliament as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans take shape.

So imminent is the event that TimesLIVE has established Tau has resigned as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature as he prepares to be sworn-in as an MP.

Sources have revealed that ANC headquarters Luthuli House has signed off the rejigged list of MP candidates, which includes Mashatile and Tau, and that it has been sent to parliament.  

Two Gauteng ANC MPs have been asked to resign to make way for Mashatile and Tau in the national legislature, according to sources.

One is Boyce Maneli, who chairs the portfolio committee on communication. He is expected to make way for Mashatile, while an unnamed female MP has been approached to make way for Tau.

“Tau has resigned from Gauteng legislature, he is definitely coming to parliament,” said a source. He apparently resigned on Wednesday.

Maneli, who is a former mayor of the West Rand district municipality denied the rumours.

“I have not been approached nor agreed to such,” he said.

Mashatile is expected to replace David Mabuza at the Union Buildings after he was elected Ramaphosa’s second-in-command at the ANC’s national conference last month.

Sunday Times reported this week that South Africa may have a new deputy president by the end of January.

ANC insiders told the paper Mashatile will be sworn in within days.

It said in this regard, the ANC in Gauteng has set in motion a process of adding Mashatile to its province-to-national IEC list of party leaders elected at provincial level who are earmarked for the National Assembly.

This is a developing story.

