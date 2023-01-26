Syed also referred to the city’s response after the April floods including the slow pace of fixing old and ailing infrastructure, leading to sewage going into people’s homes, and failure to respond to water challenges which has seen community protests all over the city.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda facing motion of no confidence
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is facing an uncertain future after the Active Citizens Coalition (ACC) filed an urgent motion of no confidence against him on Wednesday.
The motion, tabled by the ACC’s Imtiaz Syed, was supported by Mohammed Ismail.
Syed told TimesLIVE the ACC was one of the smaller parties that had supported Kaunda’s ascent to the mayoral position but for some time had not been happy with his leadership.
“In December it was clear that the mayor was nowhere to be found in terms of communication about the state of beaches and infrastructure in the city. He is the one who came out and assured residents and tourists that the beaches were clean and safe, which was based on his opinion, instead of scientific evidence,” he said.
Syed also referred to the city’s response after the April floods including the slow pace of fixing old and ailing infrastructure, leading to sewage going into people’s homes, and failure to respond to water challenges which has seen community protests all over the city.
“It’s clear that he [Kaunda] was not playing his role in terms of providing leadership for our communities.
“We need change. We need to do better, but with the failure to recover tourists, instability in the city which is caused, in no small part, by instability in leadership and infighting in the ANC, it's clear it won’t happen. So we have to start somewhere and unfortunately he is the first citizen of the city.”
The motion against Kaunda comes just more than a month after his former deputy, Philani Mavundla of the Abantu Batho Congress, suffered a similar fate.
In December Mavundla was ousted as the chairperson of the city's human settlements and infrastructure committee and a member of the executive council, which meant he lost his deputy mayoral position.
Though Mavundla is still fighting the decision, he said he would welcome Kaunda’s removal from office.
“The notice of motion to remove the mayor comes after a period that has been characterised by uncertainty and confusion among the people of eThekwini,” he said.
eThekwini ANC firm on decision to oust Philani Mavundla
Citizens were kept in the dark about a lot of things going on in the city and the lack of transparency was causing frustration, Mavundla said.
“The people of eThekwini do not know that of the 27 wastewater treatment works, 24 have no licence to operate. Seventeen have been run to total failure, meaning that raw sewage enters from inlets and goes to the outlets without being treated.
“This has been going on for many years and the officials of the municipality’s water and sanitation department are fully aware of this since the annual process audit report, which is issued every year, gives a detailed account of the status of this important infrastructure.”
Mavundla said he had informed Kaunda about the status of wastewater treatment works in January last year, before informing the provincial leadership of the ANC in a detailed report two months later.
He said the ANC leadership, at a national level, was aware of the state of infrastructure in the city.
A vote on Mavundla’s replacement will be taken at Thursday’s council meeting, while a meeting on the urgent motion against Kaunda is set for January 31.
