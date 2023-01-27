Politics

PODCAST | We all know the solution: get the politicians out of Eskom

27 January 2023 - 06:08
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Politicians like Gwede Mantashe are not engineers, nor are they procurement or strategic planning experts so they need to be removed from Eskom's decision-making processes. File photo.
Politicians like Gwede Mantashe are not engineers, nor are they procurement or strategic planning experts so they need to be removed from Eskom's decision-making processes. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Shelley Christians

As power generation crumbles around our ears, experts are calling to have politicians ousted from Eskom's decision-making processes.

Join the debate here: 

South Africa in the throes of the worst power crisis in history and the government has again promised it has a plan to end load-shedding. But given previous empty promises, what is the country to make of government pronouncements?

This is the question Sunday Times Politics Weekly host Mike Siluma poses to Pan African Investment and Research Services CE Dr Iraj Abedian and former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla. 

Abedian and Lehohla's reply is uniform and overwhelming: our politicians are not engineers, nor are they procurement or strategic planning experts — and they need to be removed from Eskom's decision-making processes. 

For more episodes, click here.

