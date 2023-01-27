South Africa in the throes of the worst power crisis in history and the government has again promised it has a plan to end load-shedding. But given previous empty promises, what is the country to make of government pronouncements?
This is the question Sunday Times Politics Weekly host Mike Siluma poses to Pan African Investment and Research Services CE Dr Iraj Abedian and former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla.
Abedian and Lehohla's reply is uniform and overwhelming: our politicians are not engineers, nor are they procurement or strategic planning experts — and they need to be removed from Eskom's decision-making processes.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | We all know the solution: get the politicians out of Eskom
Image: Reuters/Shelley Christians
As power generation crumbles around our ears, experts are calling to have politicians ousted from Eskom's decision-making processes.
Join the debate here:
South Africa in the throes of the worst power crisis in history and the government has again promised it has a plan to end load-shedding. But given previous empty promises, what is the country to make of government pronouncements?
This is the question Sunday Times Politics Weekly host Mike Siluma poses to Pan African Investment and Research Services CE Dr Iraj Abedian and former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla.
Abedian and Lehohla's reply is uniform and overwhelming: our politicians are not engineers, nor are they procurement or strategic planning experts — and they need to be removed from Eskom's decision-making processes.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
EDITORIAL | Lesufi’s pandering to Soweto residents smacks of cheap political point-scoring
PODCAST | 'A DA march that wasn't'
Load-shedding predicted to cost sugar industry more than R700m
LISTEN | We’re working on it: Ramaphosa on load-shedding
PODCAST | Debate: Will forcing politicians to use public services solve service delivery woes?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos