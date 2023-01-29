Politics

Alan Winde wants an audience with Ramaphosa over load-shedding crisis

29 January 2023 - 10:59
Alan Winde wants to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the energy crisis. File photo.
Alan Winde wants to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the energy crisis. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he failed to respond to his letter calling for a national state of disaster to be declared in the face of South Africa's deepening energy crisis.

Winde announced on Sunday he will be calling for a meeting.

Earlier this month Winde wrote to Ramaphosa stressing the need for decisive action and gave the president until Friday to respond.

Winde’s letter stated: “Not only is load-shedding ravaging the economy, there is also the risk of food insecurity due to the devastation being wrought on the agricultural sector.

“This has the potential to develop into a humanitarian crisis. Our citizens have every right to be angry at this situation.”

Winde gives Ramaphosa ultimatum on energy crisis 'information blackout'

Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Wednesday threatened to declare an intergovernmental dispute over load-shedding due to what he described as the ...
Politics
1 week ago

He said Ramaphosa’s silence to his letter has prompted him to ask for a meeting.

“It is very unfortunate that President Ramaphosa has not at the very least noted my letter. This again shows there is no urgency being demonstrated by his government.”

On Friday Winde convened a meeting of the Western Cape energy council for an update on efforts to reduce the impact of load-shedding on the province.

“The council is looking at all options to make the Western Cape more energy resilient and, over time, for us to become independent of Eskom,” said Winde, who chairs the council.

“The council is looking at this crisis and identifying how to prioritise our responses as a provincial government. Short, medium and long-term measures, as well as emergency interventions for 2023, were discussed at the energy council meeting to ameliorate load-shedding.

“This work will inform immediate budget discussions and determinations for the Western Cape government’s 2023/24 financial year which begins in April 2023. Further announcements will be made shortly on our plans, in particular for 2023.”

TimesLIVE

