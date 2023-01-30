Broad agreement at ANC lekgotla to declare state of disaster on energy crisis — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the strongest indication yet that government is likely to declare a state of disaster on South Africa's energy crisis.
Speaking at the end of the ANC’s national executive committee lekgotla on Monday, Ramaphosa said work was under way to establish legal requirements for such a declaration.
Summarising the discussions of the past two days, Ramaphosa said there was a clear direction from the lekgotla that government has to resolve the load-shedding crisis in a much shorter time than what has been projected.
A set of actions has been set out to achieve that, he said.
“There was talk about declaration of a national state of disaster like what we did when we faced Covid-19 and there is broad agreement we should move in that direction,” he said.
“Work is already under way within government to establish whether the legal requirements for the declaration of a national state of disaster are met and what specifically we would be empowered to undertake to urgently resolve load-shedding within the framework of the national state of disaster.”
He said the matter would receive urgent attention in government and would be discussed thoroughly at the government lekgotla in the next few days.
“It is a matter that should be attended to and resolved without delay.”
Ramaphosa said a national state of disaster was necessary to give the state instruments to address the challenge.
“I must add that this proposal has been articulated in a number of consultations we have held with role players, from traditional leaders to social formations, community-based organisations, trade unions, business and many others.
“So this matter is being addressed with the urgency it requires.”
Ramaphosa said the lekgotla agreed a decisive national energy crisis action plan has to be rolled out with a focus on the mobilisation of government and society so the process is not seen as the responsibility of government alone.
The lekgotla agreed that co-ordination of the government’s response be escalated to the most senior levels and be clearly communicated.
“Yes, there should be many voices, but the message must be a single message so there is no confusion and this we shall do.”
Ramaphosa will co-ordinate the processes to ensure the energy crisis is properly addressed as he did during Covid-19.
The DA has repeatedly called for the declaration of a state of disaster on Eskom under the Disaster Management Act, saying this would enable the government to act with speed to prioritise disaster relief funding and ensure all encumbrances — labour, localisation, cadre deployment and preferential procurement are banished while the crisis is dealt with.
Broad agreement at ANC lekgotla to declare state of disaster on energy crisis — Ramaphosa
Image: Denvor de Wee.
