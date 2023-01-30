Politics

LISTEN | EFF is ready to govern, says Julius Malema

South Africa's future will change drastically in 2024, says EFF leader

30 January 2023 - 12:36
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

EFF leader Julius Malema says it is time for his party to politically educate society about the principles of a socialist government.

He said the EFF is gearing up to govern from next year.

Listen to Malema:

South Africa will hold general elections in 2024, and analysts and polls suggest the governing ANC’s voter share will decline.

Malema slammed the DA for not uniting with the EFF.

He was speaking to journalists in Johannesburg after the EFF’s plenum.

