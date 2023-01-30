EFF leader Julius Malema is resolute that President Cyril Ramaphosa must resign as the red berets gear up for the “mother of all shutdowns”.
Malema said South Africa will come to a standstill on March 20. The EFF has threatened to close major roads, schools and businesses.
“We are not threatened by security and if they want to violate our rights they will find us ready.”
Rising cost of living, load-shedding, unemployment, crime and corruption are among the reasons for the “shutdown”.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘We’re not afraid of state power’: Malema determined to 'take it to the streets'
'Let it come with its power, we will come with the mass power'
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
“No-one is going to intimidate us. South Africa will come to a standstill.”
Listen to Malema:
TimesLIVE
