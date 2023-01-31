How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
31 January 2023 - 12:03 By Hajra Omarjee
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid speculation David Mabuza has indicated a willingness to resign as deputy president of South Africa ahead of a cabinet reshuffle...
