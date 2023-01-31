Politics

How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding

Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit

31 January 2023 - 12:03 By Hajra Omarjee

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid speculation David Mabuza has indicated a willingness to resign as deputy president of South Africa ahead of a cabinet reshuffle...

