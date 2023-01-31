Politics

Panyaza Lesufi pledges support for new Joburg mayor​ Thapelo Amad

31 January 2023 - 12:07
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said Thapelo Amad's appointment was "a fresh idea" for the coalition-led municipality. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has pledged his support for newly appointed Johannesburg mayor​ Thapelo Amad. 

The Al Jama-ah candidate was elected after the axing of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse.

Phalatse was ousted after 140 councillors voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against her. This was the second time she had been removed from office. 

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Lesufi said Amad’s appointment was “a fresh idea” for the coalition-led municipality.

“This coalition is a fresh idea, meaning it is different from normal coalition discussions where the big brother wants to be in charge and dictate. We want to treat everyone equally and in Gauteng we are the only political party that has demonstrated stability,” said Lesufi. 

During the swearing in ceremony at the Johannesburg Council on Monday, Amad said his administration would seek to address the city’s finances, water security issues, the electricity crisis and service delivery.  

“It is no secret we are unfortunately inheriting a city under massive financial strain. Therefore the stabilisation of the city’s finances and financial sustainability are to be prioritised,” said Amad. 

“Our communities urge us to remember our promises in their different manifestos. Decent and sustainable job opportunities, defeating poverty, good roads and zero potholes and protection of our women and children from the scourge of gender-based violence.”

Amad told the media he will carry forward Phalatse’s strategy around ending load-shedding in the city. 

“I believe the plans in that office were meant for the residents of Johannesburg. They were not meant for individuals who occupy the offices. If her plans are feasible for us to combat load-shedding, we will definitely implement them.”

