Politics

Parliament raises concern about scholar transport in KZN

More than 1,100 schools on waiting list

31 January 2023 - 16:51 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Provision should be made for pupils who have to walk more than 3km to school, says committee chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba. File photo.
Provision should be made for pupils who have to walk more than 3km to school, says committee chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba. File photo.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA/Daily Dispatch

The portfolio committee on basic education has raised concerns about the lack of sufficient school transport to support the basic education system in KwaZulu-Natal, with more than 1,100 schools on the waiting list.

The concern comes after the committee concluded the first day of its weeklong oversight visit programme in the Zululand educational district, in northern KZN, where it visited various schools.

It said though it was aware of the provincial education department's financial challenges, the inability to provide transport is a “direct and painful exclusion” of pupils from the schooling opportunity, particularly pupils from the poorest of the poor families.

“We are concerned that 1,148 schools are on the waiting list for learner transport in the province at the budgeted cost of R1.8bn. While the cost implication is huge, the committee is of the view that further consideration should be made to make provision for pupils who have to walk over 3km to reach the school,” said committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.

There were questions raised about scholar transport in the province after 20 people were killed, 18 schoolchildren and two adults, in an accident on the N2 near Pongola in September 2021.

Call for government to act against truck blockaders on N2 near Pongola

The Road Freight Association has called on the government to address the blockading of trucks on the N2 near Pongola and take action against ...
News
1 week ago

The children, aged between 5 and 12, were coming from Victorious Independent and Sakhumuzi Primary schools, on their way home in the back of a bakkie when a truck collided with their vehicle. 

Nineteen people died on the scene and one passed away in hospital.

The committee expressed concern that there is a “general problem” in the province regarding the availability of staff to support schools, especially when a vacancy arises. The centrality of strong leadership and management was highlighted by the committee as a critical pillar in a functional school. 

Mbinqo-Gigaba said they were encouraged by the sharing of best practices between schools to enhance management. She reiterated the importance of functional and effective school governing bodies to enhance governance and school functionality. She said they noted the commitment to pupils shown by teachers and senior management teams in various schools. 

The committee will visit four schools in the King Cetshwayo District on Tuesday to assess their readiness for the academic year.   

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | How KZN crash reflects our fractured state of the nation

It tells the story of a minister who has failed to heed the cries of the people
News
4 months ago

Pongola crash truck driver drove in oncoming lane for 1.2km, report finds

The driver of the articulate coal truck which collided head-on with a bakkie and killed 18 pupils, the driver and assistant teacher in Pongola last ...
News
4 months ago

More than 140 deaths on KZN roads since start of festive season

More than 140 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal roads since the start of the festive season, says premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
News
1 month ago

AA questions accuracy of road crash statistics

The AA is encouraged by the decrease in the number of road fatalities during the recent festive period, but says road safety requires urgent ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Woman decapitated in crash on Durban's notorious N2 freeway

The stretch of road near Chesterville and the Spaghetti Junction interchange has been the scene of several incidents recently.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  2. ANC, EFF plot new deal to take over Gauteng metros Politics
  3. Here’s why I want to lead the DA: Mpho Phalatse goes head-to-head with John ... Politics
  4. Turmoil looms in KZN as EFF dumps IFP coalitions Politics
  5. Newly elected KZN Sanco chair Jacob Zuma ‘has always been a member’ Politics

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...