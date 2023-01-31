Politics

POLL | What do you make of Mpho Phalatse challenging John Steenhuisen for DA leadership?

The medical doctor-turned-politician was elected as mayor of Joburg through a coalition agreement in November 2021, before being voted out last week

31 January 2023 - 14:30 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
DA federal leader John Steenhuisen and former City of Joburg executive mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse are to face-off in leadership position contest.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The recently ousted Johannesburg metro municipality mayor Mpho Phalatse has set her eyes on the DA national leadership position, contesting current leader John Steenhuisen.

Briefing the media on Monday, Phalatse, who was axed yet again from the mayoral position, said she believed she was the right person to lead the biggest opposition party in the country.

“I am steadfast in my belief that a recalibrated and reoriented DA can give the people of SA the political party alternative they so desperately need right now, especially as they move so close to the 2024 national elections,” Phalatse said.

The medical doctor-turned-politician was elected as mayor of Johannesburg through a coalition agreement in November 2021, before being voted out last week.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Phalatse said “significant” people in the DA had approached her last year to contest for the leadership.

“Several people within the DA approached me last year. There is a sense within the DA that we need a change in leadership, that we need to inject new energy into the leadership structures of the party for us to connect better with the electorate.

“We’re not growing as fast as we would like, there’s much competition now with many new entrants in this space and we need to reconsider our stance as the DA.”

The DA elective conference will be held in April.

