Politics

Can ANC end load-shedding by December? The party believes it's possible, says Mbalula

02 February 2023 - 10:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has outlined plans to facilitate an end to load-shedding by December. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has outlined plans to facilitate an end to load-shedding by December. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Like other members of the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula believes load-shedding will soon be a thing of the past.

Mbalula this week said the ANC believes it is possible to end load-shedding by the end of the year. 

He said the ANC aimed to end load-shedding by minimising the impact of the power cuts on the economy and the provision of basic services, including water.

According to Mbalula, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said an additional 46,000MW was required to be added to the 26,000MW capacity.

“In trying to build and maintain capacity key concerns remain the vandalism which has posed a risk, further compounded by the fact that six power stations are not in operation. 

“Consequently, the national chairperson [Gwede Mantashe] in his presentation, advocated for the improvement of the performance of Eskom’s existing power stations while upgrading and expanding current capacities and capabilities in the context of the Energy Action Plan and the just energy transition as proposed by the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECC).”

State capture under ANC government brought us load-shedding, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says state capture under the ruling party’s government is to blame for Eskom's ongoing load-shedding.
Politics
1 day ago

Mbalula said the plan will be bolstered by lessons gleaned by the ANC national executive committee lekgotla from the Energy Dialogue, presentations from technical experts and communities, and international best practices from India and Germany, among others. 

He said the lekgotla had resolved that the work of the committee be accelerated to end load-shedding by December. 

“In meeting this objective, the NEC agreed that all measurers should be taken to protect, rebuild and save Eskom.

“The NEC lekgotla, in line with the presentation of [finance minister] Enoch Godongwana, noted that this will require a reprioritisation of the already pressured national budget . The lekgotla also noted that the budget and the potential to raise capital has negatively been impacted by the municipal debt to Eskom.”

Mbalula said load-shedding could be ended by the end of the year if guidelines are followed. Some of the recommendations presented at the lekgotla include:

  • Prioritisation of maintenance, management, and security of Eskom power plants.
  • Mitigation of the decision by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) regarding Eskom tariffs on people and the economy.
  • Implementation of measures to manage electricity demand, including the installation of solar heaters and panels and other energy efficient systems, which should be incentivised.
  • Expediting the procurement of emergency power.
  • Relief and support to poor households, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises
  • Curbing the outward migration of technical and management skills and capabilities at Eskom, while mobilising further skills in areas such as engineering.
  • Support of the just energy transition as a long-term programme.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC wants to use disaster rules to ease power crisis

The ANC wants to employ disaster management legislation used to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic to help end crippling power cuts, ANC ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘The EFF is promoting anarchy’: Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the EFF is seeking relevance with its planned shutdown and President Cyril Ramaphosa is not going anywhere.
Politics
1 day ago

Reprioritise unspent funds to address load-shedding crisis, ANC tells government

The ANC says billions of rand allocated to departments and municipalities are not being spent and should be shifted to Eskom, which is mired in debt ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s why I want to lead the DA: Mpho Phalatse goes head-to-head with John ... Politics
  2. How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding Politics
  3. PODCAST | Mpho Phalatse says John Steenhuisen does not connect with 'the masses' Politics
  4. 5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad Politics
  5. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!