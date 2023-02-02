Zikalala said it is the responsibility of all ANC cadres to serve where they are deployed. He couldn't say when he would be sworn in as an MP as it depends on the chief whip and presiding officers.
The ANC has not specified what role Zikalala will play at national level, but has said it is confident he will “sustain and accelerate the agenda of the national democratic revolution”.
“This resignation has necessitated the reconfiguration of the provincial executive committee. The premier will introduce the new MEC once the ANC has finalised its deployment process and completed consultations with structures of the ANC.
“The ANC salutes Zikalala for serving the organisation and the people of the province with distinction. Many comrades and the people of the province will attest to his commitment as he carried out his responsibilities as deployed by the ANC,” it said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'I wasn't bitter at all': Zikalala speaks about his resignation
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says he is not bitter about the ANC provincial elective conference results.
Zikalala resigned recently as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal executive and MPL to become an MP.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Zikalala said the decision to resign came after a discussion with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the provincial leadership where the party decided he should move to the National Assembly.
“I intended to resign as premier [after the conference], which I engaged the leadership of the ANC [on] and it was reluctant to accept that.
“We had a discussion and that culminated to a point I will resign as premier but be available to serve as MEC so that it does not seem like I'm just leaving bitter. I wasn't bitter at all.”
KZN ANC confirms Sihle Zikalala is on his way to parliament
Zikalala said it is the responsibility of all ANC cadres to serve where they are deployed. He couldn't say when he would be sworn in as an MP as it depends on the chief whip and presiding officers.
The ANC has not specified what role Zikalala will play at national level, but has said it is confident he will “sustain and accelerate the agenda of the national democratic revolution”.
“This resignation has necessitated the reconfiguration of the provincial executive committee. The premier will introduce the new MEC once the ANC has finalised its deployment process and completed consultations with structures of the ANC.
“The ANC salutes Zikalala for serving the organisation and the people of the province with distinction. Many comrades and the people of the province will attest to his commitment as he carried out his responsibilities as deployed by the ANC,” it said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids
How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding
Don't hold your breath over cabinet reshuffle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos