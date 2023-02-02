Politics

'I wasn't bitter at all': Zikalala speaks about his resignation

02 February 2023 - 12:00
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says it's the responsibility of cadres to serve where they are deployed. File image
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says it's the responsibility of cadres to serve where they are deployed. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says he is not bitter about the ANC provincial elective conference results.

Zikalala resigned recently as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal executive and MPL to become an MP.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Zikalala said the decision to resign came after a discussion with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the provincial leadership where the party decided he should move to the National Assembly. 

“I intended to resign as premier [after the conference], which I engaged the leadership of the ANC [on] and it was reluctant to accept that.

“We had a discussion and that culminated to a point I will resign as premier but be available to serve as MEC so that it does not seem like I'm just leaving bitter. I wasn't bitter at all.”

KZN ANC confirms Sihle Zikalala is on his way to parliament

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal announced on Monday that it has agreed to re-deploy Sihle Zikalala to the National Assembly.
Politics
2 days ago

Zikalala said it is the responsibility of all ANC cadres to serve where they are deployed. He couldn't say when he would be sworn in as an MP as it depends on the chief whip and presiding officers. 

The ANC has not specified what role Zikalala will play at national level, but has said it is confident he will “sustain and accelerate the agenda of the national democratic revolution”.

“This resignation has necessitated the reconfiguration of the provincial executive committee. The premier will introduce the new MEC once the ANC has finalised its deployment process and completed consultations with structures of the ANC. 

“The ANC salutes Zikalala for serving the organisation and the people of the province with distinction. Many comrades and the people of the province will attest to his commitment as he carried out his responsibilities as deployed by the ANC,” it said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids

Just a few months ago it appeared as though they were condemned to the political wilderness after being clobbered at their provincial conferences.
News
2 weeks ago

How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid ...
Politics
2 days ago

Don't hold your breath over cabinet reshuffle

So the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle is coming, maybe before the end of February or March. It will not be a reform reshuffle. There are no ...
Business Times
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here’s why I want to lead the DA: Mpho Phalatse goes head-to-head with John ... Politics
  2. How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding Politics
  3. PODCAST | Mpho Phalatse says John Steenhuisen does not connect with 'the masses' Politics
  4. 5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad Politics
  5. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!