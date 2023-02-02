"We have to do more than ever with less. I understand the scale of the challenge, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and work," Kunene added.
Kunene to be sworn in as councillor ahead of Joburg mayoral committee announcement
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad's team is finally taking shape.
After the ousting of former mayor Mpho Phalatse and her swift replacement by Amad last week, coalition partners — the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority parties — were negotiating how they would co-govern the city.
Those discussions have ushered PA deputy president Kenny Kunene into the Joburg chambers. There is strong indication he is going to join the mayoral committee and is poised to take up the transport portfolio.
Kunene was also recently named the PA's premier candidate for Gauteng. His deployment to the city council builds a record of public service ahead of the national elections next year. There is also an indication that colleague Anthea Natasha is to take up human settlements.
The PA deputy president said he would follow in PA president Gayton McKenzie's footsteps and donate his salary to the needy, saying his new journey was about showing servant leadership and commitment to a critical portfolio.
"I have sympathy for Joburg residents who have grown tired of changes in coalition governance, but I have confidence that the new government of local unity will be stable and hardworking," he told TimesLIVE.
