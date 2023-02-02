PODCAST | Coalition chaos — why we must hold elected politicians accountable

The latest local authority elections have been hailed as an indicator of the rapidly waning influence of the ANC. But they also gave us a foretaste of what life might be like under a national coalition government. To date, that foretaste has at times been sweet, and at other times rancid and desperately wanting.

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at the phenomenon of coalitions and how they might affect our lives in future. Are they a progressive step towards accountability, or an unmitigated disaster?

