PODCAST | Coalition chaos — why we must hold elected politicians accountable

02 February 2023 - 19:44
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
As the prospect of a coalition government at national level in 2024 looms large, but given the power tussles seen at municipal levels what would a coalition government mean for struggling South Africans?
Image: Karen Moolman

The latest local authority elections have been hailed as an indicator of the rapidly waning influence of the ANC. But they also gave us a foretaste of what life might be like under a national coalition government. To date, that foretaste has at times been sweet, and at other times rancid and desperately wanting. 

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at the phenomenon of coalitions and how they might affect our lives in future. Are they a progressive step towards accountability, or an unmitigated disaster?

Our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by the director of programmes at the Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute, Ebrahim Fakir; head of programmes at the Public Affairs Research Institute Lindiwe Ndlela; and  associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede. 

