Politics

Action SA calls on Gauteng Cogta to intervene amid Ekurhuleni council instability

03 February 2023 - 17:31
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
City of Ekurhuleni councillors at at the extraordinary council meeting on Thursday at which the speaker, Raymond Dhlamini, was ousted.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA has requested urgent intervention from cooperative governance MEC Mzi Khumalo, alleging that ousted DA City of Ekurhuleni speaker Raymond Dhlamini had purposefully collapsed council proceedings on Thursday, where he was to face a motion of no confidence.

Earlier in the week Dhlamini had managed to evade the initial attempt at his ousting by approaching the courts on an urgent basis on Monday to interdict a meeting where he was facing a motion of no confidence, alleging the meeting had been illegally arranged by the city manager.

Although the meeting was successfully adjourned and Dhlamini lived to see another day in his speaker post, the victory was short-lived as he was ousted on Thursday.

Ekurhuleni council adjourned as speaker Raymond Dhlamini takes court action

The Ekurhuleni special council sitting was adjourned on Monday morning due to an urgent court application filed by embattled speaker Raymond Dhlamini.
Politics
4 days ago

The National Freedom Party accused him of presiding over a DA-run municipality that was failing to deliver services.

According to Action SA, Dhlamini had walked out of Thursday’s special council meeting, thus leading to its breakdown.

Action SA Gauteng chair Bongani Baloyi said it was Dhlamini’s responsibility to facilitate the democratic business of council and his behaviour had fallen outside the scope of what could be accepted from an official elected to serve council and the city.

“The inability of the municipality to pass important items, including the adjustment budget, now directly threatens the sustainability of the municipality and its ability to provide services to its residents,” Baloyi said.

“The City of Ekurhuleni cannot be held ransom by the undemocratic practices of its speaker. The continued delays in council business by the DA-led coalition are further exacerbating the existing service delivery issues in that city.” .

Baloyi said there was a human cost to Dhlamini’s dilatory tactics, which had resulted in the people of Ekurhuleni suffering the most.

“We will write to MEC Khumalo requesting that he urgently intervene in the City of Ekurhuleni to protect the residents from further declines in the delivery of basic services,” he said.

“As a constructive opposition in the City of Ekurhuleni, Action SA does not seek to destabilise the DA-led coalition but, as a party that values the rule of law, we will ensure that no public official engages in undemocratic conduct regardless of which political party they are from.”

After the successful motion of no confidence against Dhlamini, the EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivenga was ushered in as acting speaker through votes from the ANC and EFF - a move Action SA deemed “illegitimate”,  thus leading to its call for the MEC’s intervention.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ActionSA vows to not take up mayoral committee seats in Ekurhuleni amid coalition reconstitution

ActionSA says it will no longer be part of the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee that is being reconstituted and renegotiated by the multiparty coalition.
Politics
2 months ago

‘We refuse to be a slave to the DA’ — Patriotic Alliance on rejecting coalition offer

The Patriotic Alliance has rejected its proposed return to the DA-led multiparty coalition arrangement in Gauteng, accusing the DA of using black, ...
Politics
1 week ago

TONY LEON | Joburg was made a political ‘offer it couldn’t refuse’

The ANC’s manipulation of the Joburg coalition’s weaknesses are a cold reminder for opposition parties ahead of 2024
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago
