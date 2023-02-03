Politics

ANC challenges DA court victory to expose cadre deployment records

03 February 2023 - 12:38
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Counsel for government and President Cyril Ramaphosa says the DA's allegations about cadre deployment are not supported by facts.
Counsel for government and President Cyril Ramaphosa says the DA's allegations about cadre deployment are not supported by facts.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

The ANC intends to appeal the decision of the Johannesburg high court in relation to the application brought by the official opposition party to seek records of the ruling party’s national deployment committee under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

This comes after the DA scored a major legal victory against the ANC on Thursday, resulting in the court ordering the governing to hand over, within five court days, the records of the national cadre deployment committee for its work from January 1 2013 to January 1 2021.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu has communicated the ruling party’s intention to oppose the outcome, and said it may in due course consider conveying its full position on the matter should such a need arise after having consulted its legal team.

The DA said it is not surprised by a “panicked response” from the ruling party after the court’s decision to compel the party to release complete records of the deployment committee, including meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, CVs and other documents.

ANC wants a 'constitution-free zone' on its cadre deployment policy, says DA

The ruling party argues it is the official opposition that wants to limit the right to freedom of expression
News
1 week ago

DA MP Leon Schreiber said the ANC hastily announced its intention to appeal, seemingly before obtaining considered legal advice, and its rush to keep secrets from the people of South Africa at all costs confirmed there are “many skeletons” buried within the cadre deployment records sought by the DA.

“After all, if cadre deployment was as harmless as the ANC likes to claim, why are they so desperate to prevent the people of South Africa from seeing the truth about the party’s interference in appointment processes?” Schreiber asked.

EXPLAINED: DA’s legal victory to access ANC’s cadre deployment records

The official opposition party MP said the DA had repeatedly warned the ANC it would “rip out its corruption network by consigning cadre deployment corruption to the dustbin of history”.

“We are well on our way to winning this war, which is in the interest of every South African who wants an end to corruption and a start to proper service delivery, where officials are appointed based on merit and skill instead of on the basis of their loyalty to ANC corruption,” Schreiber said.

“We look forward to giving the ANC another hiding in court in our quest to free South Africa from corruption.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: DA’s legal victory to access ANC’s cadre deployment records

The court has ordered the ruling party to hand over, within five court days, the records of the national cadre deployment committee
News
19 hours ago

WATCH | Load-shedding an ANC-made problem, says DA at Luthuli House

The DA marched to ANC headquarters Luthuli House on Wednesday demanding that the governing party account for the energy crisis, arguing the rolling ...
Politics
1 week ago

DA's application against ANC cadre deployment 'is premature', court hears

Adila Hassim SC, on behalf of the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa, has asked the Pretoria high court to dismiss with costs the DA’s ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Mpho Phalatse says John Steenhuisen does not connect with 'the masses' Politics
  2. How Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle plans are unfolding Politics
  3. 5 things to know about newly-elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘The EFF is promoting anarchy’: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  5. ActionSA insists DA is behind collapse of Mpho Phalatse-led Joburg coalition Politics

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’