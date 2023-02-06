Politics

ANC chief whip wants murder-accused MP to lose his parliamentary seat

The ANC’s “step-aside” policy requires members charged with serious crimes to recuse themselves within 30 days or be forcefully removed.

06 February 2023 - 20:32 By Andisiwe Makinana
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula. Kula is charged with Jennifer's murder on November 27, in what initially appeared to be a robbery.
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula. Kula is charged with Jennifer's murder on November 27, in what initially appeared to be a robbery.
Image: FACEBOOK

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina wants murder-accused MP Sibusiso Kula to be recalled from parliament.

Majodina told journalists that she has written to the party’s national executive committee recommending that Kula be removed from his parliamentary seat.

This would be on top of Kula having to “step aside” as an ANC representative.

The ANC’s “step-aside” policy requires members charged with serious crimes to recuse themselves within 30 days or be forcefully removed.

“According to our constitution, rule 25, public representatives must face the national executive committee when they do something wrong,” said Majodina.

“I’ve written a report about him and made a clear proposal for him to step aside, we are implementing that, and for him to be processed to the NDC (national disciplinary committee).”

Majodina said due to the gravity of the offence Kula is accused of — gender-based violence and femicide — she further recommended that the party recall him from parliament.

“We cannot allow such allegations against an MP,” she said.

Kula faces a charge of murdering his wife Jennifer Motlhomi on November 27, in what initially appeared like a robbery.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Motlhomi had a stab wound on her back, but the object used for her murder has not been recovered.

“The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not at home when the incident occurred,” said the NPA.

It said after thorough police investigations, Kula was linked to the alleged murder. He was arrested on January 20 and charged with murder.

He remains in police custody after the Orkney magistrate’s court denied him bail at his last appearance on January 31.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula denied bail after being charged with wife’s murder

The Orkney magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, 34, bail after he was charged with murdering his wife.
News
6 days ago

ANC MP accused of murder of wife to apply for bail on Friday

The Orkney magistrate’s court on Monday postponed the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula until Friday for a bail application.
News
2 weeks ago

Calls for justice after ANC MP nabbed for wife's 'murder'

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) and the EFF have called for justice for slain Jennifer Motlhomi, after her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, was arrested ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  2. Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’ Politics
  3. Ramaphosa asks David Mabuza to delay resignation Politics
  4. ANC’s new spin doctor Mahlengi Bhengu knows the party is sick Politics
  5. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...