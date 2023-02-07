Politics

'He doesn't have that thing though' — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gives her verdict on Paul Mashatile

07 February 2023 - 09:18
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Paul Mashatile smiles after being sworn in as an MP..
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's has joined the chorus of reaction to ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile's swearing in as an MP.

Mashatile, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former deputy minister Parks Tau and newly elected ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, were sworn in as MPs on Monday.

The ceremony took place ahead of a cabinet reshuffle that will likely see Mashatile announced as deputy president.

Giving her take on Mashatile, an outspoken Zuma-Sambudla said he “doesn't have that thing”.

Zuma-Sambudla's comments come just weeks after she called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and “give Mashatile a chance to try rectify his deliberate sabotage of the country”.

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena also weighed in, claiming Mashatile “is a ticking time bomb and Ramaphosa knows it”.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Mashatile said he and the other new MPs had been deployed to implement the manifesto of the ANC.

“We are joining a team of comrades who have already been here. So we are going to work with them to ensure we serve our people.

“We will be briefed by the chief whip on what our responsibilities are going to be as MPs and we will serve with dignity and respect whatever task we are given,” said Mashatile.

Here is a look at some of the other reactions on social media to Mashatile's swearing-in:

