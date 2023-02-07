Politics

POLL | Does Paul Mashatile have ‘that thing’?

07 February 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile was sworn in as an MP on Monday.
Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile's swearing in as MP has sparked debate about whether he has what it takes to be good at the job.

Mashatile, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former deputy minister Parks Tau and newly elected ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa were also sworn in as MPs on Monday.

This opens the way for Mashatile to be announced deputy president of the country after David Mabuza's resignation. TimesLIVE reported President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Mabuza to stay in his position until the management of his “departure and transition” was finalised.

On social media, former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gave her take on Mashatile.

Posting a picture of him, she called him "(Deputy) president Paul Mashatile” and said “he doesn't have that thing”.

Her comments drew mixed reaction, with some saying Mashatile would steer the country well and others sceptical of his intentions.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Mashatile said he and the other new MPs had been deployed to implement the ANC's manifesto.

“We are joining a team of comrades who have already been here. So we are going to work with them to ensure we serve our people.

“We will be briefed by the chief whip on what our responsibilities are as MPs and we will serve with dignity and respect, whatever task we are given,” he said.

