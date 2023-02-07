“The true state of our nation is that people have a binary choice to make, that this next election is going to irrevocably shape South Africa for generations to come,” said John Steenhuisen ahead of the state of the nation address (Sona).
“Nothing President Ramaphosa says on Thursday is going to change this reality. In fact, it is Ramaphosa [who has] taken us down this path of failure over these past five wasted years, during which time the country has gone rapidly backwards on every conceivable metric,” the DA leader said.
“The truth is, he has had his chance and he spectacularly blew it,” Steenhuisen told party members and delegates in Cape Town in a speech he termed the “real state of the nation address”.
He highlighted load-shedding, the high cost of living and a wholly failing ANC as factors leading to a potentially dark future for South Africa.
“The 2024 election is going to be a two-horse race. Anyone who tells you otherwise is dishonest or delusional,” he said.
WATCH | 'Ramaphosa blew it': DA's Steenhuisen says it's time for a change
Ramaphosa will address challenges to 'win back' society in Sona: Bhengu
Steenhuisen suggested that if 14% of voters who are fragmented between smaller parties switch to the DA, it will overtake the ANC at the polls next year.
The DA has promised solutions such as devolving policing powers, improving service delivery and preventing load-shedding that could “turn things around” for the country. He used Cape Town as an example of what could be achieved.
“We’ve proven we're a party of local government. We've proven we're a party of provincial government. And now it is time for us to show South Africa that we're a party of national government,” he said.
Thursday's Sona is expected to be disrupted, as became the norm during former president Jacob Zuma's speeches.
However, DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the party will respect proceedings and hear the president out. “We won't be taking part in the glitz and glam of the red carpet and we won't interrupt the president,” she said.
TimesLIVE
