‘He can’t be worse than DD’ — What you said about Paul Mashatile

08 February 2023 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
TimesLIVE readers shared their thoughts about ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile. File photo.
TimesLIVE readers shared their thoughts about ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Financial Mail

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on Paul Mashatile ahead of him likely becoming deputy president of the country.

The ANC deputy president joined former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former deputy minister Parks Tau and newly elected ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa in being sworn in as MPs on Monday.

This opens the way for Mashatile to be announced deputy president after David Mabuza’s resignation. TimesLIVE reported President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Mabuza to stay in his position until the management of his “departure and transition” was finalised.

Taking to social media, former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla called him “(deputy) president Paul Mashatile” and said “he doesn’t have that thing”.

TimesLIVE asked readers if they agreed with Zuma-Sambudla.

Many (35%) did and said they did not trust his intentions, 24% gave him their stamp of approval and most (41%) said it did not matter because he “can’t do worse than Mabuza”.

The debate continued on social media.

“I am more worried about Mashatile being deputy president than Mabuza. There’s more to this man. We don’t know what we see,” claimed Alson Chavalala.

Edgar Mothiba defended Mashatile: “I will differ with most, I can tell you that Paul Mashatile he is a hard worker and a man of his words who is eager to deliver to the people.”

Tobel Jong asked if “that 'thing” was stealing.

