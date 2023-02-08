EFF leader Julius Malema has hit back at police denying knowledge of briefing the party over an alleged plot to assassinate its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.
The red berets claimed to have received intelligence reports from police that senior IFP leaders were plotting to assassinate Dlamini. It said the reports indicate the belief Dlamini was solely responsible for the decision to initiate and support motions of no confidence against IFP mayors in KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP denied this, calling the allegations “sensationalist, unsubstantiated and fabricated”.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “The South African Police Service is not aware of any briefing to the EFF, but in the main we do not discuss the safety, security and threat assessments of individuals in the public domain.”
This was disputed by Malema, who claimed the minister had called Dlamini to tell him about the alleged assassination plot.
“Our secretary-general Marshall Dlamini was called by the minister of police Mr Bheki Cele to inform him about the [alleged] threat on his life by the IFP leadership,” he said.
'He was called by Cele' — Malema responds to police claims over Marshall Dlamini 'assassination plot'
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
When approached by TimesLIVE, the police ministry said it had no comment on Malema’s claims.
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa called on Cele and the state security agency to clarify the allegation.
“The allegations are inflammatory and dangerous politicking. They have produced nothing whatsoever to back this serious claim, which the IFP demands be investigated by the police. If the police genuinely knew of an assassination plot, and knew who was plotting it, they would have made arrests.”
