Politics

POLL | Are citizens justified in their anger towards politicians?

08 February 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was heckled and told to leave during a visit to Komani this week.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was heckled and told to leave during a visit to Komani this week.
Image: Rogan Ward/ File photo

Citizens venting their frustration at co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sparked debate on how politicians and government officials are treated.

Dlamini-Zuma was escorted out of Komani (formerly Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape on Monday after residents cut short her visit to hear their grievances. TimesLIVE reported residents had written to the minister to ask her to dissolve the Enoch Mgijima municipality.

She met traditional and religious leaders, businesses and municipal officials, but when providing feedback to the community she was told to leave.

Dlamini told the angry crowd she could not address the issues herself but would raise them at a cabinet meeting.

Protesters heckled her and she was escorted out.

An ANC Women's League leader was confronted by angry protesters in the same area last month.

The incidents drew mixed reactions, with some saying citizens should have been more civil and engaged with politicians. Others said politicians had no regard for residents and should know the frustration citizens feel about failed service delivery.

Department spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said residents had a right to be angry but processes should be followed.

“The community was not happy with the process part of it and said she [minister Dlamini-Zuma] must go to cabinet but they would burn the town. Disbanding a municipality cannot be done on the basis of a letter.  

“But she spent the whole day listening to them to develop rapport. Obviously, when people have been living in such conditions for too long, they are not always rational and we accept that. They don’t want to hear about the process but want to hear solutions.

“We understand their frustration, and we were not deterred by the narrative that [the minister] was chased away. She spoke to them and they didn’t want to hear about the process. You can tell there is genuine frustration, but we have to be the ones who guide people. The minister can’t go and say she will dissolve the municipality based on a letter.”

Mtshali said the minister would return to the community after speaking to cabinet.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents

Residents of Enoch Mgijima municipality told the co-operative governance minister to leave because she could not immediately help with their ...
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC Women’s League leader whose weave was snatched by protesters in viral video speaks out

An ANC Women's League leader whose weave was snatched by an enraged mob at Komani at the weekend finds it hard to comprehend what happened.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa, coming under fire, is starting to fight back

Getting in the gutter and doing what is necessary has not been a hallmark of President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency. He has always been smooth and ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa magic is losing lustre

ANC supporters sent the message loud and clear to the governing party: no more promises, please, we demand action, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics
  2. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  3. Ramaphosa will address challenges to 'win back' society in Sona: Bhengu Politics
  4. Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’ Politics
  5. ‘Enough of the despair’: this is the action Herman Mashaba wants to see in SA Politics

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents