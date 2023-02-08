Department spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said residents had a right to be angry but processes should be followed.
“The community was not happy with the process part of it and said she [minister Dlamini-Zuma] must go to cabinet but they would burn the town. Disbanding a municipality cannot be done on the basis of a letter.
“But she spent the whole day listening to them to develop rapport. Obviously, when people have been living in such conditions for too long, they are not always rational and we accept that. They don’t want to hear about the process but want to hear solutions.
“We understand their frustration, and we were not deterred by the narrative that [the minister] was chased away. She spoke to them and they didn’t want to hear about the process. You can tell there is genuine frustration, but we have to be the ones who guide people. The minister can’t go and say she will dissolve the municipality based on a letter.”
Mtshali said the minister would return to the community after speaking to cabinet.
TimesLIVE
POLL | Are citizens justified in their anger towards politicians?
Image: Rogan Ward/ File photo
Citizens venting their frustration at co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sparked debate on how politicians and government officials are treated.
Dlamini-Zuma was escorted out of Komani (formerly Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape on Monday after residents cut short her visit to hear their grievances. TimesLIVE reported residents had written to the minister to ask her to dissolve the Enoch Mgijima municipality.
She met traditional and religious leaders, businesses and municipal officials, but when providing feedback to the community she was told to leave.
Dlamini told the angry crowd she could not address the issues herself but would raise them at a cabinet meeting.
Protesters heckled her and she was escorted out.
An ANC Women's League leader was confronted by angry protesters in the same area last month.
The incidents drew mixed reactions, with some saying citizens should have been more civil and engaged with politicians. Others said politicians had no regard for residents and should know the frustration citizens feel about failed service delivery.
