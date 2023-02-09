Politics

IN FULL | Ramaphosa's seventh state of the nation address

09 February 2023 - 21:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives ahead of his 2023 state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/Pool

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined numerous plans in his state of the nation address to help deal with socioeconomic challenges such as load-shedding, the dwindling economy, rampant crime and high unemployment.

He also announced that government would gazette with immediate effect a national state of disaster to deal with the energy crisis. 

Below is Ramaphosa's full and unedited Sona speech.

PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises

TimesLIVE

