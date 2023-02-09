IN FULL | Ramaphosa's seventh state of the nation address
09 February 2023 - 21:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined numerous plans in his state of the nation address to help deal with socioeconomic challenges such as load-shedding, the dwindling economy, rampant crime and high unemployment.
He also announced that government would gazette with immediate effect a national state of disaster to deal with the energy crisis.
Below is Ramaphosa's full and unedited Sona speech.
PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.