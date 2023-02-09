LISTEN | Sona suspended briefly after EFF refuses to go without a fight

The drama started just as Ramaphosa was about to deliver the address, with the EFF and ATM continuously raising points of order before being kicked out.
EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa had no right to convene the house after taking it to court over the parliamentary section 89 panel ruling that he has a case to answer over the Phala Phala theft allegations.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suspended the house briefly after some EFF members stormed the stage. The speaker called security to remove the EFF MPs from the house. Mapisa-Nqakula said the security of the president was threatened.
TimesLIVE
Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
The state of the nation address was suspended briefly on Thursday evening after the EFF and ATM refused to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his speech.
