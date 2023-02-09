But the collapse of the freight rail networks has been identified by critics as damaging to the country’s capacity to move import and export goods quickly.
Ramaphosa pledges to fix ailing freight rail network
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Government is developing a Transnet Roadmap that will see Transnet Freight Rail restructured to create a new infrastructure manager in charge of the ailing rail network by October this year.
This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night during the delivery of his state of the nation address before a joint sitting of parliament.
Ramaphosa told MPs that the country’s rail infrastructure has been suffering from “many years” of underinvestment, lack of maintenance and criminal activity to the detriment of the economy.
He said to fix that problem, his government will this year be introducing the “Transnet Roadmap”.
“We are working across government to develop a Transnet Roadmap that will translate our policy commitments into reality, including the restructuring of Transnet Freight Rail to create a separate infrastructure manager for the rail network by October 2023,” said the president.
“Transnet and private sector companies will conclude partnerships at the Durban and Ngqura container terminals, to enable new investment in our ports and improve their efficiency.”
Transnet’s rail network was long regarded as the backbone of the economy, as it allowed for the movement of goods, minerals and other products between cities and several of the country’s ports.
But the collapse of the freight rail networks has been identified by critics as damaging to the country’s capacity to move import and export goods quickly.
Ramaphosa said the Transnet Roadmap was aimed at reclaiming the global reputation of the country’s ports.
“This will help our ports regain their global position as some of the most efficient ports.
“There has been great success in repositioning the Gqeberha [Port Elizabeth] automotive terminal, which has more than doubled its capacity and has already seen an increase in exports.
“Many more vehicles destined for overseas markets are rolling off the Gqeberha automotive terminal.
“Transnet is also rehabilitating its idle locomotives and expanding its fleet.
“We have faced challenges in the transportation of commuters on passenger rail.
Turning to passenger rail network, Ramaphosa said 13 rail lines by Prasa have now been reopened, “significantly reducing the cost of travel for many workers”.
The rail networks have been poorly maintained and were vandalised at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown when trains were not moving.
Ramaphosa also indicated that his administration will, this year, be establishing a state-owned holding company to improve efficiencies among debt-ridden SOEs.
“We will implement the recommendation of the Presidential SOE Council to establish a state-owned holding company as part of a centralised shareholder model to ensure effective oversight of SOEs.
“Separately, I have instructed the presidency and National Treasury to work together to rationalise government departments, entities and programmes over the next three years.
“National Treasury estimates that we could achieve a potential saving of R27bn in the medium term if we deal with overlapping mandates, close ineffective programmes and consolidate entities where appropriate.
