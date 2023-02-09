Politics

'Ubuyile' - MPs cheer 'deputy president' for David Mabuza as he enters the chamber

09 February 2023 - 19:45
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Waiting MPs and guests broke out into cheers and applause inside the Cape Town city hall as visuals of deputy president David Mabuza appeared on the screen just minutes before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

Some shouted “ubuyile” (he’s back) as Mabuza was arriving outside the city hall where the Ramaphosa is scheduled to give his seventh address.

A minute later the deputy president, who announced his resignation at a family funeral last weekend, walked into the main hall, which is used as a parliamentary and was welcomed by a standing ovation by ANC MPs.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cabinet reshuffle: David Makhura and Paul Mashatile tipped, but will DD Mabuza exit?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on cabinet changes after the ANC’s elective conference.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle

South Africa may have a new deputy president by the end of the month.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics
  2. KZN cabinet reshuffle sees Super Zuma take up agriculture Politics
  3. No tension between Cyril Ramaphosa and David Mabuza, says Presidency Politics
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. WATCH | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents Politics

Latest Videos

EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023
'Release him, we will kill him!' Fiery speech at murdered student Ntokozo ...