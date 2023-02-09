WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa declares national state of disaster with immediate effect to respond to electricity crisis

Government's plans on ending load-shedding
Ramaphosa said government is working on existing solutions to end worsening load-shedding, the high unemployment, crime as well as the dwindling economy. "There are no easy solutions to ending these challenges", Ramaphosa said
"Our country has, for many months, endured a debilitating electricity shortage that has caused immense damage to our economy."
Sona disrupted
The state of the nation address proceedings were suspended on Thursday for 10 minutes by national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula after the EFF disrupted president Cyril Ramaphosa and had violent clashes with the security.
The EFF was asked to leave the Cape Town city hall chambers after they violently clashed with security personnel.
Solutions for economic growth
Ramaphosa declares national state of disaster with immediate effect to respond to the electricity crisis
Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster with immediate effect to respond to the electricity crisis.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the declaration of the State of Disaster, which will begin with immediate effect.
Ramaphosa is due to deliver his seventh state of the nation address on Thursday to parliament at the City Hall in Cape Town.
The president is under pressure to outline concise plans on how the government plans to curb socioeconomic challenges such as worsening load-shedding that has affected many households and businesses.
Ramaphosa is also expected to address the economic recovery plans in place as well as what is being done to resolve the high unemployment rate.

