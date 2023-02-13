The provincial government has ordered an investigation into alleged threats and intimidation, saying the group appeared to be well-organised and gathered outside the premier's house.
“This gender-based violence was perpetrated by members of a grouping called Umsinsi Wokuzimilela over the weekend. It is a well-known fact that this grouping was founded by a political analyst Xolani Dube of Xubera Institute. The circulating posters and footage shows the target was our member and premier. There are broader psychosocial implications for such a reckless march,” said the ANCWL.
The matter has also been brought to the attention of the South African National Editors Forum and media houses.
“The illegal march to the home of a female leader, who is a widow, is clear evidence of daily threats faced by women in positions of authority,” it said.
TimesLIVE contacted Dube who chose not to comment.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Dube-Ncube and her family well after “this harassment” and condemned the action.
“We must condemn and resist all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic. The Bill of Rights in our constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources. These rights apply to every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials who choose to serve our nation and their families,” said Ramaphosa.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed to TimesLIVE a case of intimidation and trespassing has been opened.
He said the protesters dispersed peacefully.
Investigations are under way into the motive of the protest and why it was held at a private residence, said Naicker.
TimesLIVE
ANCWL in eThekwini accuses political analyst of organising march to KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's house
Image: Darren Stewart
The ANC Women’s League in eThekwini region has accused political analyst Xolani Dube of organising an illegal match to the premier’s house.
A group of about 100 people marched to the home of premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the weekend.
WATCH | 'Well organised group' storms KZN premier's house
