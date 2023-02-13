Politics

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has resigned

13 February 2023 - 09:36
Mayor Randall Williams has resigned as Tshwane mayor. File photo.
Image: Screenshot

City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has resigned.

Williams announced his resignation on Monday in a statement, citing his desire to not see the “political instability that has taken place in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni spill over into Tshwane” as his reason.

“To the residents of Tshwane, officials of the city, my fellow councillors and colleagues in the DA, members of the multiparty coalition and those that serve in the opposition benches.

“Today I am formally resigning as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane as of midnight this evening. To have served in this role has been one of the greatest honours of my life. There is no greater privilege I believe than to have been chosen to public office to represent my fellow citizens.”

Williams went on to say that he was resigning “because I believe it is in the best interest for continued stability of the coalition in the city.

“Being executive mayor of the capital city has not been without its difficulties but I have embraced every challenge that has come my way in the execution of my duties, all of which have allowed my own personal development.

“I resign today not in frustration, resentment or anger but in peace knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities.”

Williams, a long-standing councillor and seasoned politician, was elected as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane on October 30 2020.

TimesLIVE

