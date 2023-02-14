About 900 municipal vehicles were now in the workshop for repairs and services, he said.
eThekwini city vehicle fleet a mess, say opposition parties after inspection
Image: Supplied
The eThekwini municipality seemingly has no plan to address the city's sewage and vehicle fleet challenges.
This is according to opposition parties in the city council, who conducted an oversight inspection on Monday.
Caucus leaders of ActionSA, Abantu-Batho Congress (ABC), Vryheidsfront Plus (VF+) and the Active Citizens Coalition (ACC) inspected the city fleet in Mobeni and a leaking sewage pipe just outside Umlazi Mega City.
After finding the pipe still leaking sewage, ABC president and former deputy mayor Philani Mavundla said it contradicted mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s promise more than a week ago that “everything would be back to normal within nine days”.
He said they would pressure the city in council to deal with the problem.
eThekwini VIP bodyguards in standoff with city's metro police over jobs
Zwakele Mncwango of ActionSA said the failure to fix the pipe showed the city’s disregard for environmental legislation. He said his party had taken the issue of environmental pollution by the city to court and the matter would be heard on February 27.
Mncwango said there were many other areas facing similar issues, including the uMngeni River, Ohlange and eNgonyameni.
“It mainly talks to pump stations that are not functioning in terms of cleaning sewage, making sure water is clean before it gets to the sea,” he said.
The ACC’s Imtiaz Syed said there was no clear plan from the city to address the sewage problem.
He also criticised the management of the city's vehicle fleet, particularly the delays in repairing vehicles and a lack of consequence management, which was affecting service delivery.
About 900 municipal vehicles were now in the workshop for repairs and services, he said.
“The vehicles being serviced are not city fleet vehicles but those of eThekwini water services, parks and recreation.
“There is no consequence management around the issue. Ultimately it impacts service delivery. It means a driver is sitting in a depot not doing anything. He will take a vehicle from someone who comes at the end of his shift and that goes on overtime, so it also impacts our overtime issue. So all these things are related.”
Mncwango said they got an impression from speaking to city fleet management that supply chain management processes and lack of repair tools and spares were contributing factors to the slow progress of repairs.
“This effectively means that mechanics sit idle while being paid for no work being done, which is no fault of their own but that of the city administration.”
The city didn't respond to queries or claims made by the parties.
