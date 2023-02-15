Speed up power procurement from IPPs, ANC eThekwini tells metro

The ANC in eThekwini has resolved that the metro should speed up the procurement of 400MW of electricity from independent power producers to mitigate load-shedding.
The party, which governs the metro, says power outages are resulting in a loss of confidence in the municipality and ANC government.
“We appreciate the support from the ANC-led provincial government which has ensured authority is granted to eThekwini by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and Treasury to proceed with procurement of new-generation capacity,” regional secretary Musa Nciki said.
“ANC deployees and all political parties in eThekwini must ensure clear oversight is exercised to strengthen the work of the city’s Municipal Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (MIPPPP).”
Nciki added that partnerships with experts and other key role players in the energy sector must be forged and sustained to ensure the availability of skills and resources in the city for the benefit of residents and businesses.
Pressing, he said, is the ability to meet the 1,800MW energy needs of the region.
Meanwhile, the ANC has announced changes to the city's municipal committees, including safety and security, human settlements and energy provision, in line with priorities for the year.
The party's Thembo Ntuli has been appointed political head and chairperson of the economic development, planning and trading services committee, while Snenhlanhla Sishange is now council whip.
Nciki also announced the creation of an additional support committee, to be called security and emergency services. It will be headed by deputy mayor Zandile Myeni of the NFP, while the human settlements and infrastructure committee will be chaired by the EFF's Thabane Miya.
“We also wish to indicate that the ANC has accepted the resignation of Ntokozo Sibiya as political head and chairperson of the ethics committee. Processes are underway to fill this vacancy. We further note that the DA has recommended councillor Tino Pillay to be a member of the ethics committee.”
Nciki added that the ANC will unveil a programme to ensure every party member plays a role in service delivery as the country gears up for next year's general elections.
TimesLIVE
Speed up power procurement from IPPs, ANC eThekwini tells metro
Image: 123RF / beercrafter
