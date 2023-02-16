IN FULL | 'This is no time for apathy' — energy crisis tops agenda in Winde's state of the province address

South Africa's energy crisis topped the agenda in Western Cape premier Alan Winde's state of the province address on Thursday, when he said the provincial Treasury had been asked to allocate more than R1bn in response during the upcoming three-year budget period.
“We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now ... This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action,” said Winde.
“I feel that fierce urgency of now every time I talk to a citizen, a small-business owner or a public servant. We are desperate for urgent action today for tomorrow. As the government of the Western Cape, we are delivering a clear difference for our residents now, not plans or platitudes, but recognisable, tangible action.”
Interventions were being made to shield residents from the effects of load-shedding on the provision of water, health services and Wi-Fi connectivity, he said.
The proposed R1bn budget would be spent on:
- responding to the short-term effect of load-shedding on government services;
- securing diesel to keep essential public services running during load-shedding;
- buffering schools from load-shedding;
- providing poorer households with “emergency power packs” to reduce the effect of load-shedding on daily tasks; and
- assisting SMMEs to assess and implement alternative energy options.
Winde touched on a variety of issues being grappled with in the province, including education, crime and policing, job creation, the local economy, social housing, agriculture, semigration and tourism.
