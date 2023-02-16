Politics

RATE IT | Inside Mashaba's campaign to ‘share the dream’ of a post-ANC country

16 February 2023 - 13:12
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba launched a nationwide campaign to "share the dream". File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has launched a nationwide campaign to “share the dream” and engage South Africans about his vision of a post-ANC country.

Mashaba said he and the party's nine provincial chairpersons will engage communities around the country to share ActionSA's plans to topple the ANC.

“While parliament spends this week debating President [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s state of national looting announced last week, ActionSA will embark on a nationwide campaign to engage ordinary South Africans about our South African dream. This is our vision for an inclusive and prosperous future where we have been freed from the ANC, allowing us to unlock the potential of our beloved country,” he said.

Mashaba believes the ANC is vulnerable. Some polls suggested the party “may drop below 40%”.

“For the first time, a real possibility is beginning to emerge that the ANC can be removed from government and an ethical and competent coalition government formed that will prioritise the needs of our people.”

Mashaba denies ActionSA would have voted with the ANC and EFF to remove Williams if he did not resign

Former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigned this week ahead of a motion of no confidence against him.
Politics
1 day ago

ActionSA’s commitment to the South African dream was not “a pie in the sky vision”.

“It is an unwavering belief that there are better days if we unite behind a collective objective to fix South Africa,” he said.

“If ActionSA continues on its growth trajectory — having demonstrated strong growth in recent by-elections in wards that reflect the full diversity of our nation — we have no doubt we can assist in removing the ANC from power and play a leading role in establishing a viable and functional alternative to the status quo.”

Mashaba said the nationwide campaign will form part of a wide-scale public outreach process in the run-up to the party's inaugural policy conference later this year.

“We believe solutions will not come from politicians, but the people of our country who deal with our most pressing challenges daily,” he said

“ActionSA has already shown what we can do when we are in government, from prioritising service delivery to all, eradicating corruption, introducing accountability and installing ethical leadership. We stand ready to take that difference to the whole of South Africa.”

TimesLIVE

