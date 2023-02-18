Some North West residents say they are shocked after by the premier’s remarks that he was able to travel a distance of about 194km from Mahikeng to Rustenburg without hitting a pothole.
Bushy Maape said this during his Sona debate speech in the provincial legislature this week.
“I travel from Mahikeng to Rustenburg, I travel from Mahikeng to Klerksdorp, I travel from Mahikeng to Schweizer-Reneke and I do not hit any pothole,” Maape said.
He said while there might have been roads in the country riddled with potholes there were others in “perfect condition”.
He added there were several projects the government was undertaking in the province, including in Wolmaransstad, Schweizer-Reneke and Lichtenburg.
Roads such as Nelson Mandela Drive were in perfect condition, while a road project between Ottosdal and Delareyville town was almost done.
“I was there I saw it with my own eyes. The road is excellent. I am happy with that.”
The premier’s remarks ruffled the feathers of residents, opposition parties and even his own party, the ANC.
On social media residents expressed shock at Maape’s remarks.
NW ANC wants premier to answer for ‘I travel from Mahikeng to Rustenburg without hitting a pothole’ remarks
Opposition parties call “lies” on North West premier's claims about potholes
Resident Thabiso Shemale said driving on the Mahikeng to Klerksdorp road was “unbearable” because of potholes.
“Last time I drove from Mahikeng to Klerksdorp the road was unbearable, and that was just a while ago. The journey from Delareyville to Klerksdorp takes about 45 minutes but because of the conditions there it takes more than an hour.”
Shemale said this was also the case in parts of Mooinooi and Brits.
“We have to change tyres every week because of the damage the pothole cause. Road accidents are also thriving because motorists try toduck-and-dive the potholes. Last week, a car travelling in front of me got into an accident because of that.”
EFF North West provincial leader Shakes Botswe described Maape’s speech as “misleading”. He said the roads mentioned by Maape were not in a good condition.
“You cannot drive from Mahikeng to Rustenburg without hitting any pothole. I was in Rustenburg last Saturday and when I drove from there to Lichtenburg, I hit a pothole and one of my car's mags was damaged beyond repair.
“There are potholes all over the province, even the road that leads to the embassy where the premier stays in Mahikeng has a lot of potholes.”
He said parts of Nelson Mandela Drive in Mahikeng had potholes, adding that “people have to drive as if they are drunk”.
“As residents of North West, we were shocked about what the premier said in his Sona speech because our infrastructure is dilapidated.”
North West ANC spokesperson Tumelo Maruping told TimesLIVE the party had noted resident’s complaints and would have a meeting with Maape.
“We saw the complaints on social media and will wait for the premier to give a report on the things alleged to have been said by him in parliament.
“What I can say is that we do have challenges with road infrastructure in the province. I cannot say there are no potholes in the province, we accept there are challenges. There are road infrastructure projects that are currently in place to deal with this.”
Maape’s spokesperson Sello Tatai said the premier had made reference to specific roads in the province “which are in good condition and have no potholes”.
“Premier Maape has never denied the existence of potholes in other parts of the province.
“Over 35 road projects for upgrading and maintenance have been commissioned for the 2022/2023 financial year. More than R1.3bn has been set aside to address road infrastructure backlogs in the North West,” Tatai said.
He said the ANC’s meeting with Maape was a standard procedure.
“It is normal practice for debriefing of ANC public representatives after such debates. When such an invite is received, he will participate but to date none have been received.”
DA MP Leon Schreiber told TimesLIVE that Maape must have a good driver not to hit potholes driving from Mahikeng to Rustenburg.
“The roads in the North West are littered with potholes. It is misleading to claim that you can drive long distances there without encountering a pothole. In fact, there are roads there where you would be lucky to even drive on a tarred surface. I think his statement was misleading and delusional.”
