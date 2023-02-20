DA presents alternative budget to ‘grow economy, fight high cost of living and keep lights on’

The DA has reiterated its call for the privatisation of Eskom and the opening of the energy sector to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).
In the interim, the party says, Eskom should prioritise the streamlining of its procurement processes while letting in huge private capacity to power South Africa.
“By opening the energy sector, innovation and voluntary action will keep the lights on and the wheels of the economy moving towards the growth rate needed to address declining economic participation,” said Dion George, the party’s shadow minister of finance, on Monday.
Uncertain energy supply coupled with an unstable political environment has drastically impacted the development of SA and severely limited the growth potential of the economy.
The DA does not support the creation of a new electricity ministry or the declaration of a state of disaster as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address earlier this month. It said it would not support any expenditure in this regard.
George was presenting to journalists the DA’s alternative budget ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget on Wednesday.
He said Godongwana’s budget should provide a fiscal framework focused on reducing the deficit while stimulating growth through responsible spending.
The DA's economic policy framework, when implemented, would accelerate the reduction of national debt and solidify South Africa's fiscal position, said George. That would be accomplished through the cultivation of robust economic growth, which surpasses the trajectory projected under the current administration, he said.
The party’s alternative budget sets out several proposals for tax relief. It proposes that given the current cost of living emergency, fuel levies should be dropped and an expanded zero-rated VAT food basket be considered now, not deferred.
He said the meagre post-pandemic economic recovery had been inadequate in alleviating the economic struggles faced by low-income households and marginalised individuals.
The DA would provide conditional direct income support for the most vulnerable and pay for this by accelerating economic growth and generating the necessary revenue.
“This is entirely dependent on the necessary economic growth generated with the proposed economic policy framework as proposed by the DA,” said George.
“Government seeks to position the provision of a basic income grant as an either-or. If it is to provide the grant, it will argue that tax increases, on VAT in particular, will be required,” he said. This is a trade-off because government has “mismanaged the people’s money” and is unable to correct “its corruption-riddled behaviour”.
“If government implements the requisite policies to spur economic growth and contain debt, as presented by the DA’s intricate policy framework, a basic income grant becomes viable,” he said.
The DA would direct funds that have been misappropriated and wasted throughout other ministerial departments towards law enforcement agencies that combat specialised and organised crime, such as corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing.
This is especially urgent after the Financial Action Task Force report that identified significant shortcomings in the South African financial system in combating money laundering and preventing the flow of funds for the financing of terrorism, said George.
“South Africa faces the real prospect of ‘greylisting’ in February 2023, and this will present even more hardship for struggling South African households,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
DA presents alternative budget to ‘grow economy, fight high cost of living and keep lights on’
Image: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
The DA has reiterated its call for the privatisation of Eskom and the opening of the energy sector to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).
In the interim, the party says, Eskom should prioritise the streamlining of its procurement processes while letting in huge private capacity to power South Africa.
“By opening the energy sector, innovation and voluntary action will keep the lights on and the wheels of the economy moving towards the growth rate needed to address declining economic participation,” said Dion George, the party’s shadow minister of finance, on Monday.
Uncertain energy supply coupled with an unstable political environment has drastically impacted the development of SA and severely limited the growth potential of the economy.
The DA does not support the creation of a new electricity ministry or the declaration of a state of disaster as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address earlier this month. It said it would not support any expenditure in this regard.
George was presenting to journalists the DA’s alternative budget ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget on Wednesday.
He said Godongwana’s budget should provide a fiscal framework focused on reducing the deficit while stimulating growth through responsible spending.
The DA's economic policy framework, when implemented, would accelerate the reduction of national debt and solidify South Africa's fiscal position, said George. That would be accomplished through the cultivation of robust economic growth, which surpasses the trajectory projected under the current administration, he said.
The party’s alternative budget sets out several proposals for tax relief. It proposes that given the current cost of living emergency, fuel levies should be dropped and an expanded zero-rated VAT food basket be considered now, not deferred.
He said the meagre post-pandemic economic recovery had been inadequate in alleviating the economic struggles faced by low-income households and marginalised individuals.
The DA would provide conditional direct income support for the most vulnerable and pay for this by accelerating economic growth and generating the necessary revenue.
“This is entirely dependent on the necessary economic growth generated with the proposed economic policy framework as proposed by the DA,” said George.
“Government seeks to position the provision of a basic income grant as an either-or. If it is to provide the grant, it will argue that tax increases, on VAT in particular, will be required,” he said. This is a trade-off because government has “mismanaged the people’s money” and is unable to correct “its corruption-riddled behaviour”.
“If government implements the requisite policies to spur economic growth and contain debt, as presented by the DA’s intricate policy framework, a basic income grant becomes viable,” he said.
The DA would direct funds that have been misappropriated and wasted throughout other ministerial departments towards law enforcement agencies that combat specialised and organised crime, such as corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing.
This is especially urgent after the Financial Action Task Force report that identified significant shortcomings in the South African financial system in combating money laundering and preventing the flow of funds for the financing of terrorism, said George.
“South Africa faces the real prospect of ‘greylisting’ in February 2023, and this will present even more hardship for struggling South African households,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Budget 2023: 'Save our beer makers'
Eskom debt albatross hangs over plans to stabilise budget
Deliver a budget with prudence writ large on the bottom line
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos